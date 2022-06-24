Postmistress in Northamptonshire village after 34 years of dedicated service

A Northamptonshire postmistress retires today, Saturday June 25, after 34 years of dedicated service to her Northamptonshire village.

In January 1988 Margaret Scott and her husband, Del, bought their home and Little Houghton Post Office in Bedford Road. Del worked in the car trade, but he has also worked at the branch at different times, including at the start and recently.

Margaret and Del were originally from Oldham in Lancashire, but they had moved to Surrey for work. The daily commuting on the M25 motorway meant that they wanted a change of lifestyle and wanted their own business. They looked far and wide including Suffolk, Norfolk and Somerset, but the village on the outskirts of Northampton “just felt right”.

Postmistress Margaret Scott and her husband, Del

They took over the home and Post Office of Colin and Jackie Stanton, who ran Little Houghton Post Office for 24 years.

The shop will now become part of their accommodation and the couple get a new kitchen where the Post Office was based.

The village is progressing with plans for a community-run Post Office and shop and have identified suitable new premises. There are many people willing to be volunteers.

Postmistress, Margaret Scott, said: “We are very optimistic that Post Office services will be restored with a community-run shop. Little Houghton is a village where people are community-minded and active. People want to volunteer to help others. We both turn 70 this year, so people have been very understanding about our retirement. Villagers have wished us well. We have had cards and presents from customers.

“The COVID lockdown was good for business, but not good for personal health. We were down at the cash & carry at 6am every morning to queue to get in at 7am to see what products were available.

“The best thing about running a Post Office and shop is the people that you interact with. We have many friends in the village and we fully intend to meet and greet them on a personal basis, rather than from behind the Post Office counter!”