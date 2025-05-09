Popular wedding and events venue has reopened for almost fully booked summer months in Northants

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley

Senior Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 12:58 BST
A popular wedding and events venue has now reopened for an almost fully booked spring and summer in Northamptonshire.

The Tractor Barn at Stone Siding Events is a family-run venue that aims for everyone to have a relaxed, stress-free and fun experience.

Husband and wife Josh and Linsey Burton first opened a field venue on their working farm in West Haddon Road, Guilsborough back in 2018.

Three years on, in 2021, they opened for weddings and events in the Tractor Barn which allowed them to broaden what they previously offered.

The Tractor Barn at Stone Siding Events is a family-run venue that aims for everyone to have a relaxed, stress-free and fun experience. Photo: Craig Addison Photography.The Tractor Barn at Stone Siding Events is a family-run venue that aims for everyone to have a relaxed, stress-free and fun experience. Photo: Craig Addison Photography.
The Tractor Barn at Stone Siding Events is a family-run venue that aims for everyone to have a relaxed, stress-free and fun experience. Photo: Craig Addison Photography.

Though the barn is still used to store tractors in the winter, it is a great space for events during the rest of the year – and the team is committed to making sure the lawns are perfect and guests have everything they need.

The Tractor Barn reopened for weddings and events at the start of the month and is “pretty much fully booked” until it shuts for the winter in October.

The team pride themselves on being exclusive use and hosting one wedding each week, which gives couples ample time to set up, add their own flair, and pack away following the big day.

People love it but getting our name out there is the hardest thing,” Linsey told the Chronicle & Echo. “We’re a family-run business and everything is personal and centred around our couples. We go above and beyond.”

When asked what clients praise most about the venue, Linsey said the stunning views, the personalised service, the lack of day time corkage, and the outdoor space that is licensed for legal ceremonies.

As well as weddings, the team hosts corporate events, family fun days and charity dos. They are proud to support Cynthia Spencer Hospice in memory of Linsey’s mother-in-law, with an annual Christmas tractor run and summer festival.

“I’m most proud of the behind the scenes and our staff,” said Linsey. “Some things might not go as planned for couples but we deal with that before anyone else is aware.”

When asked what the future holds for The Tractor Barn, Linsey encouraged the Northamptonshire community to watch this space for an exciting announcement in September.

For more information, visit The Tractor Barn at Stone Siding Events’ website here.

