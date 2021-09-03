Popular Warwickshire wedding venue announces sudden closure to the public

Dunchurch Park Hotel could be closed for months

A hotel in neighbouring Warwickshire will be closed to the public with immediate effect, it was announced this week.

Dunchurch Park Hotel in Rugby Road, Dunchurch wrote on its Facebook page: "With immediate effect, Dunchurch Park Hotel is no longer open to the general public, or able to facilitate weddings or events.

"However we are operational during this period and can clarify we are not in receivership or administration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In the meantime, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this will cause, any concerns or quesitons regarding the impact our closure should be emailed to [email protected] where a member of our team will be happy to contact you by return."

The hotel turned off comments on its Facebook post and its website has been deactivated.

Dunchurch Park Hotel is a Grade11 listed manor house set in 32 acres of landscaped gardens.

The hotel has 91 en-suite bedrooms and suites consisting of 76 doubles, 10 twins and five single rooms, as well as function rooms that can accommodate up to 400 guests.