A “popular, thriving and profitable” village pub near Northampton has gone on the market for £450,000.

The Sun Inn in Kislingbury, a Grade II listed property, is on the market with Guy Simmonds after its current owners decided to call it a day after nine years in charge.

The sale advert reads: "The current owners purchased the freehold property in June 2013 and following investment and refurbishment they have created a popular, thriving and profitable business.

"The pub currently offers fine ales, wines and drinks and quality home cooked locally sourced food to a loyal, repeat and desirable clientele.

"The business sits at the heart of the local community and plays host to a monthly quiz and open mic nights, weekly pie and curry nights, seasonal events and a weekend pizza offer.

"It is also extremely popular amongst the sentimentally attached local community by holding birthday parties, christenings and wakes etc.

"Recognised annually by Cask Marque accreditation and being a previous Pub of the Year finalist and actual winner makes this a fabulous and attractive opportunity for any new owner(s)."

The perks of the pub include: bar areas which can accommodate more than 40, plus standing; the restaurant has around 20 covers; a fully equipped commercial catering kitchen; a large area to the front with heated pods and a covered decked area; and a rear garden area for around 40 people.

The advert continues: "We are advised that turnover from April 4, 2022 to 15 May, 2022 averaged in the region of £8,750 per week.

"New owners could continue to operate the business using the same successful formula or they may wish to take the business to the next level.

"In our opinion this could be achieved by taking advantage of extending the opening hours, the introduction of a stronger food offer or development of the rear al fresco garden."

Accounts to March 31, 2019 reportedly show a turnover of circa £433,803 with a turnover to March 31, 2020 of £378,175, according to the advert.

Business rates payable are advised as being circa £600 per annum.