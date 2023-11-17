Popular tattoo shop to relocate from Northampton industrial estate to town centre this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Northampton tattoo parlour is preparing to open its doors in the town centre after relocating from an industrial estate.

Br1ght Tattoos will open in College Street Mews on Saturday (November 18) after making the decision to move from Kingsfield Way, off Gladstone Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Helen Roberts spoke to Chronicle & Echo about the decision to move.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tattoo parlour will relocate to College Street Mews in Northampton town centre.

She said: “We wanted to move more central and favourable for our artists. We are moving from an industrial area to a shop front which is nice.”

The shop will be in a central location, which Helen hopes will drive more traffic to their already impressive store.

The business owner added: “We have an incredibly loyal customer base, with our artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Especially with something as personal as a tattoo, people will want to come back and that’s what we have managed to do.”

Helen is taking over the business from a friend and she says the location choice could not have been an easier decision.

She said: “I’m taking over from another woman-led tattoo shop, my friend.

“It's nice because it means that we can carry on what she set up originally. And it's nice because we have similar mentalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m excited. Excited to open the doors, and we have space for people to pop in, have some refreshments, and just come say hi.

“It’s really special because we are a family-run tattoo studio, although it’s woman-led led it’s nice to have that feeling of a family-run shop.”