Popular tattoo shop to relocate from Northampton industrial estate to town centre this weekend
A popular Northampton tattoo parlour is preparing to open its doors in the town centre after relocating from an industrial estate.
Br1ght Tattoos will open in College Street Mews on Saturday (November 18) after making the decision to move from Kingsfield Way, off Gladstone Road.
Owner Helen Roberts spoke to Chronicle & Echo about the decision to move.
She said: “We wanted to move more central and favourable for our artists. We are moving from an industrial area to a shop front which is nice.”
The shop will be in a central location, which Helen hopes will drive more traffic to their already impressive store.
The business owner added: “We have an incredibly loyal customer base, with our artists.
“Especially with something as personal as a tattoo, people will want to come back and that’s what we have managed to do.”
Helen is taking over the business from a friend and she says the location choice could not have been an easier decision.
She said: “I’m taking over from another woman-led tattoo shop, my friend.
“It's nice because it means that we can carry on what she set up originally. And it's nice because we have similar mentalities.
“I’m excited. Excited to open the doors, and we have space for people to pop in, have some refreshments, and just come say hi.
“It’s really special because we are a family-run tattoo studio, although it’s woman-led led it’s nice to have that feeling of a family-run shop.”
The new addition to the Northampton high street will offer people who visit reduced-priced tattoos for walk-ins on the opening day from 11 am, with the shop opening at 10.30 am.