Popular pub along busy street in Northampton set to CLOSE DOWN as landlady bids heartfelt goodbye
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Spread Eagle Pub, along the Wellingborough Road, closed its doors for the final time on Monday evening (January 27).
Landlady Maria Carr bid a heartfelt goodbye after five years of running the popular late-Victorian style pub.
In an emotional Facebook post over the weekend, Maria explained that, after the pub's recent sale, she felt it was the right time to step away.
She wrote: “I have been the proud landlady of the Spread Eagle Pub for the last five years, and starting Monday evening, our pub will be closing its doors for the final time. As many of you will know, our building was sold recently, and I felt it was the right time to leave.
“I want to thank every single member of staff and many others who made our pub amazing. Without you guys, I could never have done this. Thank you to all our customers who ventured through our doors and helped build some amazing memories. I will miss our pub community. To our football and pool teams, please continue to make us proud. Take care everyone, Maria.”
Maria also thanked her staff.
One customer said: “You will all be missed. I have many happy memories over the years been a customer since the mid nineties. Wishing all the staff good fortune for your next ventures.”
Responding to punters on Facebook, Maria confirmed the pub had been sold and that staff have been relocated.
Local historian Dave Knibb, the author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs', shared a small excerpt of the pub on his Facebook page Northampton pubs from the past.
He wrote: “One of the 'pub crawl' places on the 'Welly' road, the Spread Eagle dates back to around 1850. A fairly standard place, a mixture of clubs, societies and not much in the way of lock-ins and fights, not bad enough to make the papers anyway. The Spread Eagle closed in 1971 and was, for a while, the Men's Own Rugby Club headquarters before reopening as a pub in 1982.”
Dave's self-published book has sold more than 2,000 copies. Call 07939990790 or email [email protected] to buy a copy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.