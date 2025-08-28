Popular Northants salon to celebrate decade of success with ‘clients at the heart of everything’

A popular salon is soon to celebrate a decade of success in Northamptonshire, during which time they have put their “clients at the heart of everything they do”.

The Beauty & Barber Works, located at Bell Plantation Garden Centre in Towcester, was launched by Joanna Curley in September 2015.

It started when Joanna founded The Beauty Works but it was not until 2019 when The Barber Works was added and Joanna’s husband Nick Curley joined the business.

The first pair met when they were completing their hairdressing apprenticeships. Joanna remained in the trade and Nick made a living from renovating houses until he and his wife joined forces.

Beth Coulton, who has been the front of house coordinator for the past four years, told the Chronicle & Echo: “Nick is a man of many talents and he was doing his own thing. Joanna worked as a mobile hairdresser after having their three children.”

The Beauty & Barber Works offer premium hair services, with the mission to make all clients look and feel good and to provide an outstanding experience.

The business has always been located at Bell Plantation Garden Centre and the free on-site parking is a huge benefit of this ideal spot.

Beth said clients enjoy the buzz of the salon, the relaxed vibe, the fact they are made to feel welcome, and that everyone has a smile on their face.

It is the loyalty, trust and feedback from clients that has helped the business grow, innovate and thrive, and the team wants the decade celebration to be as much about the customers as it is about the business.

This year’s anniversary is extra special as they are proud to announce the launch of The Barber Works Training Academy.

The in-house training facility will ensure aspiring stylists and barbers in the community have a pathway to develop skills, gain hands-on experience, and build successful careers in the industry.

Beth, who explained there will be taster courses and others focused on specific cutting skills, said: “Barbering is getting popular and Nick is a very good teacher. He wanted to use his experience to give opportunities to others.”

The 10-year celebration is planned from midday until 2pm on September 20. As well as the launch of the training academy, there will be the following: GHD styling sessions, a free gift with every GHD purchase, the debut of The Gel Bottle Spa Range, hair analyser sessions, drinks and canapes.

There will also be goodie bags handed out to the first 20 guests and automatic entry into their major giveaway for all attendees. It is hoped to be an afternoon of style, celebration and surprises, with a chance to raise a glass to 10 years and an exciting future.

You can find more information on The Beauty Works and The Barber Works here.