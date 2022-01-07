The Buttery's former location at the Castle Ashby Rural Shopping Yard.

A treasured Northamptonshire village tearoom that was sadly closed last year will now reopen with the same name under new management in a different location.

Staff and regular customers at The Buttery Restaurant and Tearoom in Castle Ashby were devastated when the tearoom was forced to close at short notice after 20 years of business back in November 2021.

In the weeks that followed, however, the former owner of the much loved traditional tearoom gave permission to former general manager, Polly Chadwick, to continue the business name elsewhere.

It has today (January 7) been confirmed to this newspaper that The Buttery will be setting up at The Half Moon public house in the village of Grendon - just under two miles away from the tearoom's former location. Polly and business partner, Kacey Chadwick, both now co-own the eatery together.

Polly, talking about the new premises, said: "I was very happy because it would have been very difficult to take it forward with a different name.

"It is a lovely old worldy pub - it is quite a community pub and I think it will be great to get there and both businesses will help each other out, won't they?

"We are still going on that country cottage look. It is very much the same atmosphere with nicer floors and tables."

The deal for the premises was secured in the last three weeks and now it is undergoing renovations so that it can open to the public on Tuesday, February 1.

The Half Moon village pub reopened last month with new landlady, Anne Hughes, after it was the subject of a community campaign to bring the facility back into use, with many residents pledging financial support to ensure its survival.

It was feared the pub would be lost after an application to build four flats in its place and convert the outbuilding into a village shop and post office was made in April 2021. The application was, however, withdrawn a month later.

Now, the pub and the tea room will work together to provide the ultimate 'community hub' to the village of Grendon.

Polly was delighted when she reached out to all of her former staff, who lost their jobs after The Buttery was forced to close in the Castle Ashby rural shopping yard, and found they were all eager to return to the tearoom.

Polly said: "My staff, they all came back to me. That meant a lot because they hung about for me and they had other options. I am really chuffed.

"It is quite positive all the way round. To have to tell my staff they were redundant, it broke me because they were such a lovely good team. Without my team, we have not got a good business. That was why I am so happy they all wanted to come back."

The Buttery will serve breakfast and lunch at The Half Moon pub and the pub will serve evening meals. Favourites from the tearoom's old menu will also be returning including its popular afternoon teas, sandwiches, paninis, cottage pie and lasagna.

Polly added: "We have had a great response from the customers I have managed to speak to

"It is going to be fun but it is also going to be a challenge. I am looking forward to bringing the community back because that was really important. We had a really good community at Castle Ashby."

The Buttery will be operating at the pub from Monday to Saturday 10am to 5pm.

Meanwhile, the Half Moon Pub will be open 4pm to 11pm Monday to Friday, 12pm to 11.30pm on Saturdays and 12pm to 10.30pm on Sundays while it is still undergoing renovations.