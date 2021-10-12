Popular Northamptonshire village pub reveals reopening date with new management after previous landlords depart

A Northamptonshire village pub has announced its reopening date with new management after the previous landlords left earlier this month.

The Red Lion in East Haddon posted on its Facebook page that the old tenants' time in charge had come to an end in a heartfelt message on October 1.

The Main Street pub, which is owned by Bedford-based brewery Wells and Co, will reopen on October 22, according to a Facebook post published on Friday (October 8).

The Red Lion in Main Street, East Haddon. Photo: Google

The post reads: "We're so excited to announce that we will be reopening the doors on Friday 22nd October!

"If you'd like to plan ahead of the crowd you can book your table at: https://redlioneasthaddon.co.uk/

"Make sure you sign up to our new mailing list to be the first to hear about our reopening, future exclusive offers and our new menus! See you soon!"

The previous managers wrote the team was 'like family' and was the reason they have 'won awards, featured in some of the most prestigious food guides and, most importantly, kept our customers coming back to us time and time again'.

"So many special memories have been made in these walls and so many friendships have been formed," the Facebook post reads.

"We’ve always known how lucky we are to have such a loyal group of regular customers and without your support over the years we couldn’t have made The Red Lion what it is now.

"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and you have no idea how much we are going to miss looking after you."

The pub posted on Facebook yesterday (Monday) that it is hiring with a variety of positions available, including waiting, bar staff, kitchen assistants and housekeepers both part and full time.