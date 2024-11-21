Popular Northamptonshire village hotel set to close for good ahead of 'new chapter'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Northamptonshire village hotel, owned by Lord and Lady Northampton, will close for good this week, ahead of a “new chapter”.

The Falcon Hotel, in Castle Ashby, is due to close its doors for the final time on Friday (November 22), as announced on Wednesday (November 20).

The Grade II listed building dates back to the 1500s when it was a coaching Inn, but Lord Northampton took over the lease in the 1980s when it was initially run as a hotel, before the lease was sold in the 1990s. Lord and Lady Northampton took back control and started renovation works in 2016, which took four years, but eventually made the building into what it is now.

In the last four years, the 22 bedroom hotel has become somewhat of a wellness retreat, with yoga, open water swimming, meditation and more on offer, not forgetting the fine dining, which has won awards.

The Falcon Hotel in Castle Ashby, will close for good on Friday November 22.

Now, the owners are looking to lean more into the wellness aspect and take it further as plans are in place to transform the hotel into a healing centre, to support mental health, personal growth and more. It is expected the centre will open late spring next year.

A statement from Lord and Lady Northampton said: “It is with mixed emotions that we share some important news. After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close The Falcon, as we prepare for a new chapter in our history.

"We will be transitioning into a transformational healing centre dedicated to supporting mental health, emotional healing and personal growth set to open in late spring 2025.

"This decision has not come lightly, and we want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has been a part of The Falcon's journey.

"From dining with us to staying with us and taking part in the unique experiences we’ve offered, your support has meant the world. We feel privileged to have welcomed you through our doors and shared countless special moments with you.”

The owners also thanked their “incredible” team, who “without them, none of this would have been possible”. They also apologised for any “inconvenience” the closure may cause.

Sessions such as open water swimming still appear on The Falcon website, however cannot be booked.