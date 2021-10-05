Rachel and Gary Bradshaw at their Hamm Tun Fine Foods Deli in Long Buckby.

A popular Northamptonshire deli and cheese shop is set to open a second venture in the form of a farm shop.

Hamm Tun Fine Foods, which has a shop in Long Buckby, has secured a premises in the grounds of Whittlebury Park.

After the deli in Long Buckby thrived during lockdown, the business owners were keen to extend and had been looking for the ideal location for around six months.

The new venue will incorporate elements of a farm shop, deli, cafe and coffee lounge and will serve a range of products from eat-in breakfasts and lunches, to takeaway coffee, groceries and deli products.

Rachel Bradshaw said: “Someone mentioned in passing about a building being available at Whittlebury and when we went to look around there were loads of people around.

“People walking dogs, people on walks without dogs; there were a lot of people around without even the hotel traffic.

“It is close to Towcester, which has a lot of amenities but not really many outdoor amenities.

“The place itself is beautiful and breathtaking. It overlooks the golf course.

“We just thought it was great.”

The aim for the second shop is to continue showcasing Northamptonshire produce and supporting small businesses.

Rachel added: “It will be an extension of what we already do and we will do more.

“For example, the village (Long Buckby) has a butcher so I wouldn’t do raw meat, but at Whittlebury we will do pre-packed raw meat from a local company.

“For the cafe side, everyone will be more than welcome. It will be dog friendly and child friendly.

“We are trying to make sure it is all about the quality and good produce.

“Our deli in the village is so small so this is much more adventurous in terms of the premises and it will be more like a farm shop.

“It’s super exciting.”

Although an opening date is yet to be announced, Rachel says the new shop will open within the next six weeks.

The business is also on the lookout for a number of new members of staff, including full and part time and apprentices.