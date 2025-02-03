Popular Northampton town centre coffee shop has expanded and opened second county location

A popular Northampton town centre coffee shop has taken the big step to expand and open a second location in the county.

Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters, in Angel Street at the heart of the Cultural Quarter, roasts coffees from around the world and serves them as drinks or in bags to use at home.

The business was founded by Steve Peel in 2017, whose interest in coffee was sparked in 2006 when it was a niche corner of the internet.

He worked in London at one of the leading coffee companies for six years from 2008, honing his skills and technical experience in roasting, quality control, sourcing, brewing and training others.

Originally from Wellingborough, Steve found the commute to London too difficult when he started his own family and left his former job as a result.

In the three years between leaving that job and founding Yellow Bourbon, Steve remained in the industry at a local company and realised how much he wanted to set something up for himself.

Now, eight years on, Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters opened its second location at Weedon Depot on Saturday (February 1).

When asked why now was the right time to expand the business, Steve told the Chronicle & Echo: “Northampton has been a success and it was the right time to invest some of the revenue.

“We also wanted to get back to roasting coffee in front of customers like the early days at Angel Street. When we outgrew the production capacity, it was never quite the same roasting off-site and The Depot allows us to get back to that core part of the business.”

Having seen such popularity at a time when other businesses are struggling to make ends meet, Steve said it is “a lovely validation of their ethos of putting quality in front of everything else”.

He is a strong believer that as long as every cup of coffee served, and every box of coffee taken home to enjoy, is as good as it can be, everything else will fall into place.

Talking about why Weedon Depot was the perfect spot for the second location, Steve said: “I fell in love with it on the first visit. I supply a wholesale customer over there and the building’s character and charm was ideal.”

While the Northampton town centre location has natural footfall and its main selling point is takeaway coffee, Steve shared the Weedon store has a different feel.

The hope is to create a destination venue, which people will make a deliberate choice to visit, relax and enjoy what is on offer. It will seat around 35 people and high quality bagels are available on the menu, which is a major difference from Northampton.

“We’ve hopefully generated enough excitement among our existing customers,” said Steve. “We hope to reach the catchment in Daventry’s direction through word of mouth.”

Steve was asked what message he would like to send to the people of our county about the importance of supporting independent businesses like his.

“It’s vital if you want nice, characterful and fun places to go,” he concluded. “If you don’t want to be limited to homogeneous chains where everything looks the same, get out there and support.”

To find out more about Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters, visit the business’ Instagram page here.