Popular Northampton supermarket on busy road CLOSED for refurbishment - here's when it will reopen

A popular supermarket in a busy Northampton road is currently CLOSED for refurbishment – here’s when it’s set to reopen.

Aldi in Towcester Road, Far Cotton closed on Sunday (February 12) to allow the store to be given a fresh new look, allowing customers to find products “more easily”.

A supermarket spokesman said: “The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600million investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

Aldi supermarket in Towcester Road is being refurbished

“The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

“The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

"Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.”

The store will reopen to customers on Thursday, February 16 at 8am.

Aldi store manager Matthew Callis said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.”