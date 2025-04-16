Popular Northampton shopping centre prepares to enter ‘new era’ and give back to the community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Northampton shopping centre is preparing to enter a “new era” and give back to the community for the support shown over the past five decades.

Weston Favell Shopping Centre, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in October last year, remains dedicated to supporting its customers as they have been a key part of their successful journey.

The team’s main goal for 2025 is to enhance the visitor experience and the first step in achieving this was the recent opening of Clip and Climb.

Weston Favell Shopping Centre has “received overwhelmingly positive feedback” about it, particularly from families who enjoy the activities now on offer.

The team believes the addition of more leisure attractions has contributed to the significant milestone of one million visitors in less than three months, which they have described as an “incredible achievement”.

Sa‑Ad Kamardin​​​​, the centre’s new marketing and tenant liaison manager, told the Chronicle & Echo: “This year we are expanding our efforts with initiatives designed to bring people together and make a lasting positive impact.

“Our plans focus on fostering a sense of togetherness, providing opportunities for families to spend quality time together, and enhancing communal spaces for all to enjoy.”

One of the key ways the community has continued to support the shopping centre is through their ‘honesty library’.

Visitors make a donation in exchange for taking an item, and this has helped to maintain the library and give back to other charities through donations and the Weston Favell Shopping Centre Community Fund.

“We are also committed to hosting free events for families, offering parents and children the chance to enjoy fun-filled days out at no cost,” Sa-Ad continued.

The first of two major projects is the ‘Weston Favell Community Garden’, with the aim of creating a peaceful retreat for visitors.

Nearby schools and members of the community will be invited to help maintain the garden, offering hands-on experience in nature and a shared responsibility for nurturing the relaxing and serene space.

The second major project is the ‘Weston Favell Mural’, having previously partnered with Billing Brook School to create a mural in one of the paths to the centre.

With lots of positive feedback received, the centre team wanted to take this one step further – by creating a large-scale mural which reflects the history, culture and spirit of the community.

Sa-Ad said: “This project invites everyone to contribute their ideas and inspirations, resulting in a meaningful piece of art that represents the collective identity of Weston Favell.

“The mural will serve as a lasting testament to the strength and unity of our community. A visual landmark for past, present and future generations.

“These initiatives are just the beginning of our ongoing efforts to enrich the lives of those around us.

“We are committed to ensuring that Weston Favell Shopping Centre remains more than just a place to shop – it is a hub for engagement, creativity and shared experiences.”

The team looks forward to working with schools, organisations and residents to bring these projects to life, and to build a future that celebrates inclusivity and togetherness.