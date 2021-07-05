Popular Northampton pub's attempt to serve alcohol until 2am withdrawn after first 26 objections

A total of 44 objections were received against the application at the Weedon Road venue

A part of a licensing application to allow a Northampton pub to sell alcohol Monday to Sunday until 2am was withdrawn after it received the first 26 out of 44 objections.

The Craft Union Pub Company Ltd applied to West Northamptonshire Council's Licensing Sub Committee for the variation of a premises licence for Sevens pub in Weedon Road.

The committee is due to hear the application for the pub for one remaining variation to the licence on Monday (July 12)at The Council Chamber at the Guildhall starting at 10am.

Its current licence allows sale of alcohol by retail (on and off premises) Monday – Thursday – 10.00-23.00; Friday and Saturday 11.00-00.00; Sunday 11.00 – 23.00.

The objections were from members of the public making representations about the potential for noise and disturbance.

The application seeking to: permit alcohol sale from 10am until 2am the following day, Monday to Sundays inclusive, was withdrawn.

To permit the provision of live and recorded music (indoors only) from 10am to midnight Mondays to Sundays inclusive, has also been withdrawn.

And to amend the closing times of the premises to 2.30am every day which has also been withdrawn.

The remaining variation is to delete two conditions which limit the days upon which the outside bar may be operated.

It is currently allowed to serve until 10pm on 12 occassions per year and the application seeks for it be allowed to open on any day.

A report to the committee states: 'A condition on the existing premises licence will remain, should this variation be granted, that states: The outside servery must stop selling and dispensing alcohol no later than 10pm on any day.'

The report goes on to state: 'The Licensing Department received a total of 44 relevant representations from members of the public on the grounds of The Prevention of Crime & Disorder and/or The Prevention of Public Nuisance.

'Following the first 26 of these objections which were being reported to the applicants via their solicitors at Gosschalks, Craft Union Pub Company made the decision to withdraw all the parts of this variation application relating to the extension of hours for any of the licensable activity.'