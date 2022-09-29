Popular Northampton pub for sale for less than £500,000

A popular Northampton pub is up for sale for less than £500,000.

Princess Alexandra on the junction of St Edmund’s Road and Alexandra Road has been converted into a craft beer and ale house by current owners.

The pub currently offers a range of ales and beers, as well as cocktails and a bar food menu. It hosts regular quiz nights and has a function room.

Princess Alexandra in Northampton is up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Fleurets spokeswoman said: “When the current owners purchased the property back in 2013 it was a rundown old fashioned pub.

“Since then, they have worked to convert it into one of the most stylish bars in town, whilst still retaining a very strong emphasis on craft beer.

“The success of this speaks for itself with Princess Alexandra developing a strong and loyal customer base.”