Popular Northampton pub applies to extend opening hours for indoor and outdoor bar areas

A popular pub in Northampton has applied to extend its opening hours for both its indoors and outdoors service.

The Sevens Pub in Weedon Road is looking to sell alcohol from 10am to 2am from Monday to Sunday.

The pub near Franklin's Gardens has also applied to play live music indoors from 10am to midnight each day of the week.

It also wants to open its outdoor bar seven days a week and to close every day at 2.30am.

A decision is yet to be made by West Northamptonshire Council.

The details of the application were posted on Spotted: Duston's Facebook page, which garnered a mix of reviews.

One person said: "This pub is in a residential area and I do not think it should be allowed to go through. There is already anti-social behaviour in and around Malcolm Drive due to drunk patrons.

"There has been fighting witnessed, patrons using people's driveways as urinals and some issues with drug dealing."

Another person replied saying: "Having been shut for a year or more, I have huge respect for our local hospitality venues and wish them the best of luck when they are able top reopen, particularly if they are employing local people."

Anyone who would like to have their say should email [email protected] before June 14.