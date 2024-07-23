Popular Northampton curry house named best in the country at national awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A restaurant in Northampton is the toast of the town having been named the best in the country at a national awards ceremony.

Saffron in Castilian Street was crowned the winner of the Restaurant of the Year category at the 2024 The Bengal’s Pride Awards, held at the House of Commons in London on Wednesday, July 17.

It is the sixth year of The Bengal’s Pride Awards, dedicated to celebrating the achievements of the Bengali ethnic community from India and Bangladesh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the global Bengali community grows, numerous Bengalis have made significant contributions to every professional area, including healthcare, banking, politics, education and arts among others.

Naz Islam of Saffron collecting the Bengal's Pride award

The Bengal’s Pride Awards strive to honour and recognise Bengalis from across the world for their global achievements and contributions.

Saffron owner Naz Islam said: “Winning this award is a testament to our team's dedication, passion, and relentless pursuit of culinary excellence. We are deeply honoured and grateful to our patrons for their unwavering support. This recognition inspires us to continue creating unforgettable dining experiences."

Saffron is a former winner of the British Curry Awards and Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a 32-year career, Naz has raised almost £100,000 for local charities and established a school and orphanage in one of the poorest areas of Bangladesh with the help of his family.

The winners of the 2024 Bengal's Pride awards

He has worked tirelessly to support Northampton’s growing Bangladeshi community and encourage community empowerment and cohesion, while helping to establish strong links between his homeland and the University of Northampton, where he regularly arranges flag-raising ceremonies to mark the country’s Independence Day and Victory Day to remember the fallen heroes of the liberation war of 1971 with the Northampton community.

Chief guest at the awards ceremony was Saida Muna Tasneem, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK, while the event was also attended by several MPs and members of the House of Lords.