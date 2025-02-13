Popular Northampton coffee house opened second location – with unlimited hot drinks offer for just £7.50

A popular Northampton coffee house opened a second location in the latter half of 2024, and the team urges the community to make the most of their unlimited hot drinks offer for just £7.50.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No. 68 Coffee House’s first location in King Edward Road opened in July 2022, and the venue has become a hub among the Abington community ever since.

With high quality food and drink, as well as offering a variety of events, the business’ popularity encouraged them to open a second location in September last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest venue, located inside the Cinch Car showroom on Bedford Road, has recently joined Deliveroo and Just Eat – and the team wants to put it on the map for the people of Northampton to enjoy.

No. 68 Coffee House’s first location in King Edward Road opened in July 2022, and the venue has become a hub among the Abington community ever since.

Lucy Bushell, who has worked for the coffee house since October last year, says the expansion was the “natural next step” for the business as the Abington venue continued to “flourish”.

They wanted to offer high quality coffee to the people who visit Cinch to purchase cars and have their vehicles serviced – particularly as they use popular beans from fellow local business Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters.

Though there is more of a focus on the takeaway service in Bedford Road, they are also visited by many university students and people who want to utilise the space to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the introduction of unlimited hot drinks for just £7.50 a day, as well as offering 10 percent off for NHS staff, Lucy and the team hope to welcome more people to Bedford Road.

The business’ popularity encouraged them to open a second location in the Cinch Car showroom on Bedford Road in September last year.

Having established a loyal customer base in Abington, some of whom visit five times per week, Lucy hopes the atmosphere and customer service will see the same result for the second location.

“It’s about supporting local businesses as much as you can,” Lucy told the Chronicle & Echo. “We have big coffee brands already in Northampton, but going local is so important.

“We’re always trying to support local causes, and our staff are very passionate about everyone leaving with a good impression.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This recently included signing up to the Chatty Cafe scheme, in which the coffee houses are a space for people to meet new people every Tuesday from 10am until 12pm. The team is currently looking for a volunteer to operate this initiative.

For more information on No. 68 Coffee House, visit the business’ Facebook page here.