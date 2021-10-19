Popular Northampton bar closes down after 19 years in business - replacement entertainment venue announced

A popular Northampton bar in the heart of the town's nightlife has closed its doors after 19 years in business.

Revolution in Bridge Street announced in a Facebook post that it closed down for good on Sunday, October 10.

The Facebook post reads: "On Sunday we closed our doors for the last time. It’s been an amazing 19 years!

The former Revolution bar is being converted into Playhouse, which opens in November

"We’ve made some amazing memories, hosted some incredible parties and met some unforgettable people along the way.

"We want to thank each and every one of our guests and team members, it wouldn’t have been the same without you

"But as one door closes another door opens. We are pleased to announce that an exciting new brand will be taking our place in November - Playhouse."

Playhouse will be a venue that brings together 'next-level gaming' and 'the finest pizzas in town'.

The company wrote on its Facebook page: "We’ve started work at Playhouse and things are definitely starting to feel real."