Popular new market trader reflects on ‘joyful’ opening weekend of the historic Market Square in Northampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Steve Reid, founder of The Northampton Cheese Company, Friars Farm and The Northampton Charcuterie Company, was one of the newest additions in one of the 18 fixed stalls.
It was an exciting yet risky move to open The Artisan Collective NN on the Market Square, which is the Northampton-based equivalent of the Milton Keynes farm shop he launched last November.
Steve took time to consider the opening before saying yes, and he urged the public to support the Market Square if its partial reopening was to be a success.
He constantly receives requests about where people can purchase his products from – as they cannot be bought from their Foundry Street making quarters – and the Market Square is now the place to do so.
“The Friday and Saturday were very, very well-supported by the people of Northampton,” said Steve. “Not just for us, but for everybody. As long as the public supports it, it will grow.
“It was very positive. As the day went on, more and more people talked about the look and style of the stalls – and we were very happy with the feedback.”
The business owner explained they made a big effort to make the stall a welcoming place for visitors, to showcase the many local items they have to offer.
The products went down a storm, and the top three sellers were products from The Northampton Cheese Company, Duston Village Bakery and The Good Loaf.
When asked to describe the atmosphere across the opening days, Steve said: “It was joyful, everybody was happy. There were some market traders we’ve not worked with and they were very welcoming.”
An important part of The Artisan Collective stall is the vintage slicer, which Steve hoped would bring back the authentic deli style of past markets.
“It took four of us to lift the beast of a machine onto the table,” said Steve. “Being in the window, it’s been very well received. People remember it from when they were children, and they like the fact we can slice meat on it.”
The Artisan Collective NN and the variety of other stallholders are open for business at the market, ahead of the full reopening on October 19 and 20.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.