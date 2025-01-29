Popular live fire restaurant looking for new and bigger home in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular live fire restaurant is looking for a new and bigger home in Northampton town centre.

Ember, which is currently located in Nene Court in Wellingborough, serves small plates cooked on an open fire.

Since it opened in 2022, the restaurant has won several awards and accolades, including being named in the OpenTable top 100 restaurants.

Bosses say they have outgrown their space in Wellingborough and are now looking for a bigger venue in Northampton town centre.

Owner James Peck said: “The fact we’ve outgrown our space is testament to our loyal patrons and our hard working team who continue to push Ember to be as special as it is today.

“We’ve been absolutely blown away by the outpouring of support on social media, it’s been really overwhelming to see how many people love Ember. Now, we want to be able to feed our consistent waiting list which has been staring at us for three years in a larger venue.

“Ideally we’re looking at Northampton town centre for our new home and we are in talks with interested parties there. Though if you believe you have a space that might be of interest to host our bigger restaurant, please get in touch by contacting [email protected].”

The lease at the current venue expires in summer this year, with an epic final dinner service planned for June. Until then, the restaurant is operating as normal.

Number 13 bar, which is a cocktail bar next to the current Ember location, is also undergoing a change of ownership.

James added: “As we get set to depart Wellingborough, we felt it made sense to separate the identity of the businesses in readiness for our move to Northampton.

“We know how loved the cocktail bar is, it’s such a beautiful space. We wish the new management every success.”

As well as a larger venue, bosses say there are food festivals, fire-cooking masterclasses, dinner parties and pop-up events in the works for Ember this year.

James also owns The Four Pears in Little Houghton, which has a newly-installed garden, centred around an outdoor ‘destination’ kitchen, linking to Ember’s style of cooking.