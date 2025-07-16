Popular incubation programme opens for third cohort

Aspiring entrepreneurs looking for help to bring a business idea to life can apply to join the third cohort of the Vulcan Works business incubation programme.

Launched in 2024 by the popular business support hub, Vulcan Creatives is a free six-month initiative supporting ambitious individuals to create business plans and learn the skills needed to succeed in the world of entrepreneurship.

So far, two cohorts of 10 entrepreneurs have graduated from the programme with thriving new businesses or having grown an innovative idea.

A further 10 local visionaries will be chosen for the third cohort, for which applications are open now and close on 12th September.

Vulcan Creatives first cohort

Participants must be Northamptonshire residents aged 18 or over and be able to commit to a minimum of two days per week actively engaging in business support and coaching activities.

The successful candidates will meet regularly with the Vulcan Creatives business growth experts, who will guide them through the process of exploring, validating, and developing a business idea into a fully-fledged business plan.

During the programme, the creatives will have access to free coworking space at Vulcan Works, dedicated Business Growth Manager Darren Smith offering bespoke 1-2-1 support, regular cohort huddles with fellow Vulcan Creatives start-up entrepreneurs and insightful business support events and masterclasses.

After six months of intensive mentorship and business growth support, Vulcan Creatives graduates then have access to ongoing opportunities that will help keep up the momentum of their businesses, including discounted rates on an office, coworking space, or workshop unit at Vulcan Works for six months.

The third cohort will begin the enterprise-ready programme in October.

Darren said: “Vulcan Creatives is a fantastic opportunity for would-be entrepreneurs and it has been a pleasure to be a part of the journey so far, helping to turn really impressive business ideas into reality.

“The programme has proven to be both successful and popular in our creative community and it is always difficult to pick the right candidates, but those who have been given the opportunity have made brilliant use of it.

“The journey of entrepreneurship is a challenging one, filled with twists and turns, but for those who seek guidance and support, there’s nothing you can’t achieve.

“With Vulcan Creatives, together we cultivate your skills as an entrepreneur, so that you can confidently and creatively lead your enterprise into success. Apply today and join an exclusive group of trendsetters who are creating a brighter future for Northamptonshire.”

For more information on Vulcan Creatives and how to apply for a free place on the second cohort of the programme, visit: vulcanworks.co.uk/vulcan-creatives/

The closing deadline for applications is Friday 12th September.