Popular family pub in Northampton undergoes six-figure refurbishment - here's when it reopens

A popular pub in Northampton is currently undergoing a six-figure refurbishment – here’s when it is set to reopen.

Spinney Hill, on Kettering Road, temprarily closed on January 30 as part of refurbishment works which will see the pub “transformed” and the sports offering “bolstered” by its owners, Greene King.

Josh Teasdale, general manager of Spinney Hill, said: “We’re really looking forward to showing off our new pub to customers, in particular our upgraded sports offering, which we know will wow our regulars.

The Spinney Hill pub in Kettering Road is being refurbished by Greene King

“We’ve got lots of special events coming up, including an Easter Sunday family fun day and a Coronation Garden Party on Saturday, May 6, so there’s plenty for all the family to get involved in at Spinney Hill.”

The pub is set to reopen to customers on Thursday, March 2.

The refurbishment

A Greene King spokesman said: “Thanks to the investment, the family friendly pub has undergone a complete modernisation of both the interior and exterior.”

Internally, the pub has been repainted throughout, and new furniture has been added to create a “warm and inviting atmosphere,” according to Greene King.

Work has also been undertaken to improve accessibility within the pub, including a new ramp and upgrades to the disabled toilet.

The investment has also provided a boost to local recruitment, with the pub currently recruiting for a variety of roles both at the front and back of house. Those wishing to apply can do so via Indeed or Facebook.

Outside, the beer garden now features an additional 100 covers alongside a heated and covered area complete with a brand-new outdoor TV, ideal for customers to enjoy all year round.

The pub is also dog-friendly, meaning that those who want to bring their pets can do so.

Well known for its sports offering in the area, the pub has full BT and Sky Sports packages, as well as a dedicated viewing zone at the bar. Now, it has added new 85” and 75” TVs to further improve the viewing experience, the spokesman added.

The pub also has a regular programme of events for customers to enjoy – including quiz night on a Thursday, regular open mic nights, live music, and even more to be announced over the coming weeks.

History

Local historian Dave Knibb, author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs', gave a little bit of background to the history of the pub.

Dave said: "The Spinney Hill Hotel was the result of a concerted attempt by breweries to attain new licenses in the 1930s. Permission was granted, after many years of lobbying for it in 1935. The brand new building opened in 1936.

"The ‘dream team’ of Reg Seymour and Bertha Willmott took over in 1937. Bertha was a radio star when the radio was really the be all and end all. Born in London, she married Reg in 1918 and became adopted as our 'Northampton star’ from the 1930s onwards.