Popular cafe pleased to have gone above and beyond for customers since opening nine years ago

A popular cafe is pleased to have gone above and beyond for customers since it first opened nine years ago.

The Shed Cafe, in Village Walk at Billing Garden Centre, was opened by husband and wife Alan and Lyn Fulbrook almost a decade ago.

Described as her passion, Lyn says running a “little coffee shop” is what she had always wanted to do – but, having developed so much since 2015, they now consider the venue a “bistro cafe”.

“All the reviews describe us as a friendly, cosy cafe,” said Lyn. “They say we’re spotlessly clean and our homemade cakes, food and breakfast are brilliant.”

When the pair first took over, Lyn says the venue was half the size of what it is now. It began with seating for 12 and now they can welcome 38 guests at a time.

Having described the response from the Northampton community as “amazing”, the team were happy to welcome everyone back after uncertain times during the pandemic.

When asked what she believes sets The Shed apart from other cafes, Lyn said: “We welcome everyone and have so many regular customers.

The Shed team pride themselves on the fact all the food is homemade and cooked fresh.

“We make people feel special when they come in. They feel acknowledged when they visit and nothing is any trouble.

“If people can’t be seated, we take customers’ names down and keep a table back for them. We go above what other cafes do.”

Among the business’ proudest achievements is the themed vintage days they have held, and the continued charity work over the years – which included raising £7,000 for a young boy’s bionic arm.

Lyn’s proudest achievement is that The Shed is “so successful” and has maintained its roots as a family business.

“Our daughter is part of the business and our staff are all friends,” said Lyn. “It’s such a great team. We treat people how we want to be treated.”

With what Lyn says is “exceptional service”, this is enhanced in the summer months when visitors have the opportunity to sit outside and enjoy the music offering.

Billing Village has free parking and Lyn is pleased that customers can easily access the “hub of small businesses”.

“All our customers are regular and come back,” said the business co-owner, when asked about the importance of supporting independents. “Without them, we wouldn’t survive with the footfall here alone.”

The team continues to change the menu to encourage people to come back.

The Shed hopes to continue what it does best in 2024, and that customers will continue to visit time and time again.

“We are doing something right,” said Lyn. “The first two-to-three years were difficult. We started with 12 tables and it doubled from there. We’re now at full capacity.”

With an open plan cafe, Lyn and the team look forward to getting to know and interacting with both new and returning customers as the year goes on.