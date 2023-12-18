‘Pleased’ Daventry police officer shares his weight loss experience after shedding 9 stone 3lbs

“I was shocked when I saw the number looking back at me and knew that I needed to take control of my weight once and for all”

A Daventry police officer’s life was transformed after he decided to start losing weight and ended up dropping more than nine stone.

He decided to join weight loss organisation Slimming World as he found it difficult to keep up with the physical demands of his job after his weight crept up over a period of 10 years.

Martin Turner, who feared his weight would impact his health, has lost nine stone and three pounds.

Martin said: “I stepped on the scales for the first time in years after my mum had a health scare, which made me consider my own health.

“I was shocked when I saw the number looking back at me and knew that I needed to take control of my weight once and for all.”

The 36-year-old and his wife, Sarah, are now taking ballroom dance classes. Sarah had been asking her husband to do this for a long time. The family was influenced by Strictly Come Dancing, a dancing talent show they had always watched.

“I always shrugged it off as something that would just never happen. I knew I wouldn’t enjoy it at the size I was, and I never thought I’d lose enough weight to be light on my feet.

“After losing the weight and gaining confidence, I was so pleased to tell Sarah that I finally wanted to go, and she was delighted too,” said Martin.

Martin joined his local Slimming World group in July 2022, following a referral from his GP.

Residents who are over the age of 18, have a BMI of 28 or more, live in Northamptonshire, are not pregnant, and are not paying a membership fee to a weight management service can be eligible for 12 free weeks of Slimming World’s plan through the council’s referral scheme.

He said: “My job can be stressful, and I’ve always worked irregular shifts, which meant I ate a lot of quick and easy, but unhealthy, lunches and dinners.”

Martin revealed that he tried several diets throughout the years, including an 800-calorie diet and cutting out carbohydrates.

“Every attempt worked to a small degree, but they weren’t sustainable, and the weight would soon go back on when I stopped eating that way,” he said.

Martin said that despite being initially nervous about his first group meeting, he felt welcomed by the Slimming World’s consultant, Leanne Saunders, and the other group members.

“I wasn’t looking forward to my first day in the group because I had this perception that Slimming World is more for women, and I wouldn’t fit in. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

“The atmosphere was warm and friendly, and everybody made me feel supported from the very start of my weight loss journey,” said Martin.

Since joining Slimming World, Martin has lost nine stone and three pounds by following their eating plan and physical activity support programme.

Martin’s physical demands as a police officer can now be met without wearing him out because of his improved health and fitness.

He said: “There has always been a physical side to my job, but outside of work, I didn’t exercise. Similarly to my food choices, I knew I wanted to change, but I just didn’t know where to start.

“What I really like about Slimming World’s activity programme is that I could do any exercise I enjoyed and take it all at my own pace.”

Martin began to gradually increase his level of exercise by getting off the bus a couple of stops early and walking to his destination. As his fitness improved, these extra daily steps became regular jogs and he took on the ‘Couch to 5K’ challenge, a running plan which helps beginners to gradually work up towards running five kilometres in nine weeks.

He is still able to enjoy his favourite meals, including stir-fried chicken and Chinese takeaway.

"I expected Leanne to tell me that I had to follow a strict diet in order to achieve my goals. I wondered how many food groups I’d have to cut out or which of my favourite meals I’d no longer be able to enjoy.

“So imagine the relief when I found out nothing was off limits with Slimming World,” said Martin.

Losing weight and becoming more physically fit gave Martin the confidence to accompany his wife Sarah to their first ballroom dancing class, something she had been requesting to do together for a few years.

“When we sit down to watch the Strictly Come Dancing final this year, I’ll definitely have a greater appreciation of the dancer’s skills and feel pleased in how far I’ve come in being able to hit the dancefloor myself,” said Martin.

Martin’s group is now run by consultant Louise Heath, 51, who also runs her own group in Daventry.

Louise said: “Martin is such a great member of the group and gives everything his all. I’m so proud of him and how far he’s come.

“To go from being inactive and stuck in a cycle of unhealthy choices to having the confidence to give ballroom dancing a go is incredible.”

Every Monday at 3.45pm, 5.30pm, and 7pm, Louise leads one-hour group meetings at Daventry's New Street Day Centre. She assists 12 local groups, with more than 120 people attending each week.

