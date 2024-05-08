Plans unveiled to open 'Greek Bistro' at empty shop in popular Northampton town centre street

The new bistro would include a bar, restaurant, takeaway and patisserie, according to plans
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 8th May 2024, 17:30 BST
Plans have been submitted to convert the former Strada and Coleman's building into a Greek Bistro

Plans have been unveiled to convert a prominent building in a popular Northampton street into a new ‘Greek Bistro’ site.

Proposals have been submitted to bring the former Coleman’s stationery shop, in St Giles Street, back to life.

For the last six months the shop unit on the corner of St Giles Street and Castillian Street has sat empty, but plans have been submitted to reopen it as a Greek Bistro.

Here's a sketch of what the new Greek Bistro could look like

According to plans, the bistro would have a bar, restaurant, takeaway and patisserie.

The plans will now go to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) for a decision. A target decision date has been set for June 17.

If approved, the shop will join Butterwick Bakery, Grandbies Cafe, Lawrence’s Bakery, The Velvet Room, Wig and Pen, Marmaris, Dreams cafe, Saints Coffee and many other successful independent businesses on the street.

The well-known Coleman’s shop had been trading from the site since 1977 but sadly closed down in 2021 after deciding against renewing their lease.

In 2022, independent real estate agency Strada moved into the vacant unit on a 10-year lease but closed down at the back end of 2023 following difficulties.

