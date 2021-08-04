Plans unveiled to demolish Renault garage near Northampton and build brand new £1m building

The current building in Banbury Road and the A4500

Plans have been unveiled to demolish a Renault warehouse on the outskirts of Northampton and build a brand new one - creating 10 jobs in the process.

Proposals have been put forward to West Northamptonshire Council to knock down the automotive workshop buildings in Banbury Road and the A4500, near Kislingbury and Harpole.

The Renault garage, which is currently occupied by RH Commercial Vehicles, is no longer fit for purpose, according to planning papers.

The current site, which would all be moved under one roof if plans are approved

A new single building has been proposed as a replacement for the run down site, instead of the current multiple buildings in place.

If the plans go through there would be 10 new jobs created at the site.

In a design and access statement, the applicant said: "Due to the poor site layout and arrangement of the buildings, there is currently a need to often work on vehicles outside of the workshop, park vehicles informally and the need for multiple visits in order to have multiple repairs carried out. This all creates increased risks on the site and surrounding areas.

"It is proposed to demolish the existing buildings and the shed. These buildings are not fit for the current and ongoing purpose of the site and business and are generally in very poor condition.

The new building could look like this

"As part of the business development, once the proposed development has been completed there will be recruitment of 10 new staff: three apprentices (immediately), one administrative (immediately) and six vehicle technicians (over the first 18 months)."

The total cost of the job would be in the region of £1million, according to planning papers.