Plans submitted to convert well-known recently closed down Northampton pub into 'fusion' restaurant

Plans have been unveiled to convert a recently closed down pub along a busy road in Northampton into a ‘fusion’ restaurant.

Proposals have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to bring the former Spread Eagle Pub building back to life.

The pub closed its doors at the end of January, after landlady Maria Carr stepped away following the sale of the building to new owners. The site has remained boarded up and unused ever since.

Now, planning documents show applicant Mr T Rahman is seeking permission to reopen the venue as a restaurant, operating daily from midday to 10pm. The venue would operate as a ‘fusion’ bar, grill and lounge, and the applicant also proposes a small rear extension to the building.

An artist's impression of what the new venue, called 'The Realm', could look like

A target decision date of August 11 has been set by WNC.

Landlady Maria Carr bid a heartfelt goodbye after five years of running the popular late-Victorian style pub.

In an emotional Facebook post, Maria explained that, after the pub's sale in the New Year, she felt it was the right time to step away.

She wrote: “I have been the proud landlady of the Spread Eagle Pub for the last five years, and starting Monday evening, our pub will be closing its doors for the final time. As many of you will know, our building was sold recently, and I felt it was the right time to leave.

“I want to thank every single member of staff and many others who made our pub amazing. Without you guys, I could never have done this. Thank you to all our customers who ventured through our doors and helped build some amazing memories. I will miss our pub community. To our football and pool teams, please continue to make us proud. Take care everyone, Maria.”

In response, one customer said: “You will all be missed. I have many happy memories over the years been a customer since the mid nineties. Wishing all the staff good fortune for your next ventures.”