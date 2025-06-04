Plans have been submitted for a large new logistics and manufacturing park near Junction 15 of the M1 in Norhampton – likely to create hundreds of new jobs.

The proposed development, submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), would cover 149,000 square metres of employment space for warehouses, industrial units, offices, and a café.

Applicants Harworth Group say the project will “drive economic growth” and “create a diverse range of job opportunities” in the area.

The applicant describes the scheme as “a logical expansion of the existing logistics developments at Junction 15,” aiming to reinforce Northampton’s role as “a key logistics hub.”

In a statement, the developer added: “This is an opportunity to develop a logistics and manufacturing park that not only drives economic growth but also creates a diverse range of job opportunities, fostering local employment and supporting the wider community.”

The site is located adjacent to the SEGRO Northampton Gateway rail freight terminal, near Grange Park. Harworth say the proximity “creates opportunities for beneficial interaction between the two developments,” potentially offering “greater business opportunities” for companies considering relocation to the region.

Connectivity is a major feature of the proposal. The site also has direct access to the M1 via the recently improved junction and the A508 roundabout, which Harworth says will “optimise efficiency for logistics and business operations” and “result in minimal disruption on the local highway network.”

The developers emphasise sustainability and landscape design in their plans, adding: “The design of the development ensures that the proposed uses are appropriately located and integrated, with a strong focus on environmental sustainability, site sensitivity, and creating a high-quality working environment for future occupiers.”

“The retention and enhancement of existing landscape features throughout the site, complemented by recreational paths, create an inviting and well-designed amenity space for employees.”

The proposed new roundabout access has been designed to accommodate future growth in the area and provide better integration with the local road network, according to the planning documents.

Bugbrooke Parish Council previously said: “It is believed that this development is included in the local plan and therefore, likely to go ahead and it will offer employment even if limited. However, the Bugbrooke Parish Council were keen to ensure that the Environment Agency would look at Waste Management to ensure the system could handle it properly with no risk of pollution of waterways.

"The other issue for consideration is the transport; there should be a wider plan than just the M1, considering what route vehicles would use should the M1 be closed.”

A target decision date for the plans has been set for August 14.