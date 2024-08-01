Plans for village hub offer ‘once in a lifetime’ jobs opportunity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Up to 150 jobs could be created if plans for a village hub in Brixworth are given the green light.

Plans have been submitted for Brixworth Local Services Centre, just off Northampton Road to the north of Brixworth Cricket and Tennis Club.

The proposal includes a small convenience store with a pharmacy, a spa and wellbeing centre, offices and a meeting hub, a restaurant/takeaway, a gym and a drive-thru coffee shop, along with 16 affordable homes.

More than 100 people have already added their name to the ‘Say Yes to Brixworth Local Services Centre’petition in support of the proposed centre, which would provide a range of employment opportunities.

Charles Church is from property consultant Underwoods and is working closely with the developers to promote the commercial opportunities available should the plans for Brixworth Local Services Centre be approved.

He said the scheme has already attracted interest from national retailers, a major convenience store operator, local, independent shops and a gym and fitness operator.

Mr Church said: “Brixworth Local Services Centre would benefit residents by providing a host of job opportunities. It presents a once in a lifetime opportunity to secure a variety of employment prospects that a growing village like Brixworth needs.

“For those living in Brixworth, it would enable them to walk to work, or for those living in the surrounding area, it could reduce travel time to work.”

The proposed offices and modern, fully equipped meeting hub have been designed to provide the perfect space for people who work from home and need somewhere to meet colleagues and clients. It would also be ideal for small businesses looking for bigger office space.

The team behind the plans says the village desperately needs more, modern facilities to meet the evolving needs of current and future residents, and that the development of facilities in Brixworth has not kept pace with housing growth.

The 2.6 hectare site will include more than 150 car parking spaces, with a number of electric charging points and for people using the disabled parking spots, separate electric charging points. This will help to alleviate the village’s parking pressures, the developers say.

The provision of 16 affordable homes will also help to satisfy local demand, the team has said, and could help to keep younger generations in the village.

The ‘Say Yes’ petition gives those in favour of the development the opportunity to add their support. The plans have been shaped by what residents have said they would like to see in the village – and there is still an opportunity to have a say. The petition offers residents the chance to make suggestions as to what facilities they would like to see in Brixworth.

Developer Dr Dallas Burston has supported the Brixworth community since working in the village as a GP in the 1980s. He has previously employed 126 people in the village for his pharmaceutical company and spent £250,000 of his own money to build the cricket and tennis centre 20 years ago, for which he only charges £1 a year rent. He has also planted 29,000 vines at the vineyards, creating a fitting gateway to Brixworth.

To add your name to the petition, click here.