Recognising the challenging economic climate, Europa Warehouse has introduced the new pallet storage price specifically for customers looking for 3,000 pallet+ storage options in the Midlands logistics’ ‘golden triangle’.

The unique £1.49 per pallet per week rate is available exclusively at Europa’s newest £60m 3PL facility in Corby, Northants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This market leading cost is supported by a broader offer at the Corby facility. This includes compelling rates for both manual and automated fulfilment services at the state-of-the-art 715,000 sq ft warehouse, which has just celebrated its third birthday.

Corby Warehouse, Europa

Dionne Redpath, Chief Operating Officer and Europa Warehouse Director, comments: “We’re really excited to bring this new concept to a tough market, supporting new and existing customers with our first-class fulfilment service at a new low rate.”

Europa has award-winning sites in Dartford, Birmingham and Corby, offering over one million sq. ft combined of dedicated warehouse and logistics space, supporting leading brands in the retail and ecommerce sectors.

Corby’s expansive racking has been designed to provide optimised storage enable Europa Warehouse to offer compelling rates for customers. This includes narrow aisles offering maximum storage capacity. The site also houses an impressive £11m high-tech automation system, which optimises picking rates and increases throughput. Volumes of goods passing through the warehouse have increased by 350 per cent since its launch in 2020, from 8,000 units per day to 28,000 per day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Europa Warehouse already supports leading brands in the retail and ecommerce sector as well as having bonded facilities. Its experience as an industry-leading 3PL provider and bonded warehouse helps ecommerce businesses with demand planning and visibility to scale up.

Dionne continued: “It is a challenging time when businesses are having to wrestle with rising costs and inflation. With the ongoing impact of increased costs and squeezed budgets, as a logistics supplier we play a pivotal role in supporting customers, by reducing costs whilst supplying the highest quality service.