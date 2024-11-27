Pinnacle award for financial planning firm

A leading financial planning firm has won a prestigious award recognising inspirational, innovative and high growth businesses.

O’Sullivan Financial Planning won the much-coveted Pinnacle Award at the Northamptonshire Business Awards on Friday night, hosted by Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce.

The Pinnacle Award, sponsored by Wilson Browne Solicitors, recognises a “leading light in business: a person or business who inspires, a disruptor, an innovator, has shown exceptional growth, or ideally a combination of it all”.

Unlike the other awards during the ceremony, the Pinnacle Award does not have finalists. Instead, the judges pick a winner from the entries to all categories.

The O'Sullivan Financial Planning team collect the Pinnacle Award from Holly Threfall of Wilson Browne Solicitors

O’Sullivan Financial Planning was also shortlisted for the High Growth Business of the Year Award for the way they have contributed to employment growth in the last 12 months.

It has been a pivotal year for O’Sullivan Financial Planning. In June 2023, the company moved from remote working to a converted barn office in Lamport, Northamptonshire, providing a home for its growing team.

Turnover and profit have increased exponentially in the last 12 months, with profit more than doubling in the past two years.

The team has also tripled in size and is currently hiring for several roles from administrators to advisers.

Director Conor O’Sullivan was also named as a top-rated adviser in the latest VouchedFor’s 2024 Top Rated Financial Adviser Guide, which appeared in The Times in March, and has already qualified for 2025.

Conor said: “It has been an amazing year for our firm. The technology we have introduced has enabled us to streamline processes and increase productivity which has shown on the bottom line and in our incredible growth.

“Nevertheless, I was shocked to be chosen for the Pinnacle Award. There were so many brilliant businesses in the room at the Northamptonshire Business Awards so to be recognised in this way was a real honour.

“We believe passionately that our clients should live a ‘life well lived’ and we take the time to listen and understand their values, hopes and dreams, then work with them to plan how to make those dreams come true.

“I’m so proud of all we have achieved this year, and of the first-class service we always provide. Thank you to the Chamber for celebrating our team and for a fantastic event.”

For further information about O’Sullivan Financial Planning visit www.osullivanfp.co.uk