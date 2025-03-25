Pilkington Communications unveils bold new brand to champion charities

An award-winning Northamptonshire company has unveiled a bold new look – all part of its commitment to helping UK charities, social enterprises, and not-for-profits grow and thrive.

Pilkington Communications, a PR and marketing company which specialises in supporting not-for-profits, as well as corporates looking to promote their community and charity initiatives, has invested in a new identity, a redesigned website, and the introduction of its new Curiosity Corner resource hub.

Jessica Pilkington, Founder and Co-Director of Pilkington Communications, said: “It was time for a new look and a fresh brand. Just as we encourage our clients to invest in their branding and PR, we recognised the importance of doing the same for ourselves. Our new website and brand reflect our commitment to staying curious, creative, and bold in everything we do.

"This rebrand enables us to better serve the charities, social enterprises, and not-for-profits we support and our new Curiosity Corner resource hub offers everything from social media strategy tips to advice on writing press releases, award submissions, and crafting fundraising bids.

"We believe this sector in particular deserves access to the very best marketing and communications. In the charity and wider not-for-profit sector, budgets might be restricted, but ambitions rarely are. Our vision is to provide UK not-for-profit leaders, teams, and organisations with bold, creative, and effective communications strategies so they can grow, thrive, and achieve positive change."

Founded in 2013, Pilkington Communications is based at Delapré Abbey, Northampton.

Susie Bacon, Marketing Lead at Pilkington Communications, added: "Being part of this rebrand has been an exciting journey. We’re proud of how it reflects our passion for storytelling and empowering not-for-profits to stand out. Our new website is a game-changer for the organisations we support."

Pilkington Communications is an award-winning agency. In 2023, it won Best Enterprising Business in the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards, as well as Businessperson of the Year for founder Jessica. In 2022, the company scooped West Northamptonshire’s Business of the Year at the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, with Jessica again winning Businessperson of the Year.

