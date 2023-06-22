Pilkington Communications Ltd celebrates 10th birthday with double win at Northamptonshire awards

Director Jessica Pilkington also scooped Business Person of the Year (the only female finalist in this category), sponsored by Northampton Town Football Club.

This comes hot on the heels of two award wins last year at the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce Awards when Jessica won Business Person of the Year and Pilkington Communications scooped West Northamptonshire Business of the Year.

Jessica said: "We love entering our clients into awards and are big advocates of the benefits of award exposure. To win ourselves during our tenth birthday year is really rewarding and so motivational for the team.

Pilkington Communications team with award category sponsors Starlight

"We spent a great night with our lovely clients Teamwork Trust - who won silver in the Community Business of the Year - and Commsave Credit Union who scooped the prestigious Employer of the Year trophy."

Chloe Finch, PR and Marketing Assistant and graduate said: “This was my first award ceremony with Pilkington Communications, I was really excited to be amongst other organisations on the night and celebrate all of the winners. The night couldn’t have been better, with ourselves and both our clients’ winning awards. I guess the birthday wish came true for us.”