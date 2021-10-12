Pie's the limit for Wellingborough firm as they're crowned Britain's best

From left to right – Chris Knott, Junior Development Chef, Will Dickinson, Head of Innovation, and Lee Brierley, Head Development Chef.

It's official - one of the best pies in Britain is made in Wellingborough.

That's because Billington Foods, based on Park Farm industrial estate, picked up a prestigious award at this year's British Pie Awards.

Their steak and Ruddles ale savoury treat took a judging panel of 150 pie experts by storm, taking home the title of best pub pie.

The award was one of 10 accolades the firm picked up, with silver and bronze awards also being added to their trophy cabinet.

Will Dickinson, head of innovation at Billington Foods, said: "Our success at this year’s pie awards is a testament to the great tasting pies that we produce in our Wellingborough factory.

"Winning best pub pie in Britain is a huge accolade for us and I am incredibly proud of the team and the hard work that has gone into creating such delicious products for our customers."

The Wellingborough factory has more than 25 years of producing award-winning pies with Billington buying out Dunkleys, who were based there, in 2016.

A dedicated team of chefs there develop recipes and make pies which feature in many high-profile pub group chains across the country.

This year's British Pie Awards, which had to be postponed because of the Covid pandemic, saw almost 1,000 entries submitted.

The contest included 23 mouth-watering categories, which included classics such as beef and ale and steak and kidney, but also opened the contest up to those who cater to more niche dietary preferences, like free from and vegan.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “It is safe to say that, after being cancelled due to Covid, the British Pie Awards are back and better than ever.

"We’ve eaten some spectacular pies this year, and Billington Food has beaten some very tough competition for best pub pie.