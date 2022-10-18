Take a look inside this brand new multi-cultural supermarket set to open in Northampton following a £1 milllion refurbishment.

Umrah Supermarket has moved into and refurbished the old Aldi store in Harlestone Road, St James, which closed in October last year.

The new store is set to open on Wednesday (October 19) at 10am, the shop manager Hulya Ciereszko said.

On its refurbishment, Hulya said: "I think we spent over one million. It definitely looks better: it's brighter, new decoration, everything inside is new.

"We are ready to open and happy as well."

The store will cater for a range of nationalities by providing a range of products from around the world.

Hulya said: "We will have good prices and a good, big range of products. When you come to the shop you will be able to find everything. We have a different range of products to Sainsbury's and Tesco.

"We will sell halal products and European products. It's going to be for everyone.

"We will have mainly Asian, middle eastern and eastern Europe products. We will have some English products as well, of course. We will have some fresh vegetables, fresh meat, fresh cakes, frozen products, drinks (not alcohol), groceries, household products, cosmetics."

Click through the gallery to see the inside of Umrah Supermarket.

1. Umrah Supermarket The new multi-cultural store in Harlestone Road opens on Wednesday (October 19) at 10am Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Umrah Supermarket The new multi-cultural store in Harlestone Road opens on Wednesday (October 19) at 10am Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Umrah Supermarket The new multi-cultural store in Harlestone Road opens on Wednesday (October 19) at 10am Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Umrah Supermarket The new multi-cultural store in Harlestone Road opens on Wednesday (October 19) at 10am Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales