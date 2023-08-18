News you can trust since 1931
PICTURES: Take a look at ‘best venue in Northampton town centre’ following multi-million-pound renovations

Here’s your preview now the venue has reopened to the public
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST

A business that claims to be the “best venue in Northampton town centre” has reopened today (August 18) following multi-million-pound renovations.

The Old House, in Wellingborough Road, is a quintessential English pub with a restaurant upstairs and garden.

The extensive renovation began at the start of the year and has been described as a “complete overhaul of the site” – both inside and out.

The refurbishment marks 10 years since the pub first opened in July 2013, and a spokesman for the venue said they have experienced “tremendous success” over the past decade.

Having been told the venue “changed the dynamic” of the town, with queues outside and people getting taxis to Wellingborough Road rather than the centre of town, the team wanted to continue investing.

“We wanted to give Northampton something new and exciting,” said the spokesman.

He added that it is “the whole experience”, including the decor and music, that contributes to The Old House being the “best venue in the town centre”.

He said: “You can’t compare it to anything else in Northampton. No one else invests money like we do.”

Take a look at these pictures of The Old House following its multi-million-pound refurbishment…

The works mark a decade since the venue first opened in Wellingborough Road in July 2013.

1. The Old House has now reopened to the public following a multi-million-pound refurbishment

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. The Old House has now reopened to the public following a multi-million-pound refurbishment

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. The Old House has now reopened to the public following a multi-million-pound refurbishment

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. The Old House has now reopened to the public following a multi-million-pound refurbishment

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

