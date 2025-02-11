PICTURES: Steak restaurant undergoes ‘stunning renovation’ to celebrate the site’s unique heritage

Miller & Carter, located in Talavera Way, welcomed the public back last Friday (February 7) after unveiling a refurbishment that has “breathed new life into this much-loved venue”.

Alongside its refreshed interiors, the steakhouse now features an exclusive private dining area for up to 26 guests – which the team hopes will be perfect for intimate gatherings, celebrations and business meetings.

Guests can also enjoy alfresco dining in the courtyard, which seats up to 20 people and is hoped to be a popular spot during the warmer months.

Rich in local history, the restaurant site dates back to the early 19th century when it was home to Northampton farmer, agriculturalist and author Clark Hillyward.

It served as a school and a private residence before becoming a pub in 1978 and later a Miller & Carter steak restaurant almost four decades on in 2016. This renovation marks the next chapter in its fascinating story.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the people of Northampton back to experience our beautifully refreshed restaurant,” said general manager Craig Pearce Green.

“This renovation celebrates both the rich heritage of our site and the exceptional dining experience we’re proud to offer. Whether you’re here for a celebration or simply a great steak, we look forward to seeing you.”

Guests can expect the “same exceptional dining experience Miller & Carter is known for”, with 14 expertly crafted steak cuts on offer. Each dish is made from 30-day aged British and Irish beef, hand-prepared by master butchers and cooked by skilled chefs.

Sundays now bring an extra touch of luxury with the new Sunday Sharing Board, featuring cuts like roast Shropshire chicken and lamb rump, served with sides such as camembert mash and unlimited beef dripping gravy.

As well as its steak offerings, the restaurant caters to all tastes with dishes like pan-seared scallops, hot honey chicken wings, and vegetarian options like spinach and camembert pithivier. The team also prides themselves on their cocktail and dessert offerings.

The town’s Miller & Carter is also on the lookout for passionate individuals to join their growing team, and would love to hear from anyone interested.

To reserve a table at the new look Miller & Carter Northampton, visit their website here.

Take a look at these 15 photos of the newly refurbished Miller & Carter steakhouse in Northampton…

1 . Miller & Carter Northampton welcomes back the community following a “stunning renovation” The steakhouse, located in Talavera Way, reopened last Friday (February 7) after unveiling the refurbishment that has “breathed new life into this much-loved venue”. Photo: Pictures 55 Photo Sales

