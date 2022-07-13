PICTURES: SIX Northampton businesses which have closed their doors for good in recent months

Here are a number of businesses which have closed their doors for good in Northampton in recent months.
A number of companies in the town have closed their doors as the country emerges from the Covid pandemic.
The pandemic sped up the High Street’s decline, according to experts, and continues to have negative effects on the economy in some incidents – although in others, business continue to suceed.
Despite the doom and gloom, some businesses took the risk of opening up in Northampton in 2021 and 2022 which this newspaper has also reported on. Many continue to open and many recently opened businesses are also thriving.
1. Barclays bank in Drapery
Barclays vacated the Drapery in April of this year and is currently empty. However, the firm opened a brand new branch in Abington Street and said the new site will provide a 'fresh, modern feel with better disability access, improved meeting rooms and at least one cash machine available 24 hours a day'.
Photo: Logan MacLeod
2. Juice Cafe in Bridge Street
Juice Cafe opened its doors in Bridge Street in April 2021 as the country emerged out of lockdown. The owner said his vision was to offer the town something 'different as more people want a healthy lifestyle now'. It is not known when the site officially closed but it has not been trading for months and 'to let' signs have recently gone up on the building.
Photo: Logan MacLeod
3. It's a Gift in Harlestone Road
The well-known Northampton store closed for good at the end of June/start of July this year. The company previously told this newspaper that the closing of the nearby Iceland supermarket had affected footfall in the area. This newspaper tried to contact It's a Gift for comment but did not hear back. The company still has three other trading stores in the town.
Photo: Logan MacLeod
4. H. Samuel
The former H. Samuel jewellery store in the Drapery has closed its doors for good in July this year. It is not yet known why the company vacated the premises but it leaves another vacant unit in one of the town's busiest streets. Early reports suggest it could be turned into a kebab house but nothing has yet been confirmed.
Photo: Logan MacLeod