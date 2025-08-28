Pictures show new 'bigger and better' sportwear shop as big name retailer relocates to Northampton shopping centre

JD Sports has relocated from Abington Street to a larger store in Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre, leaving its former high street premises vacant.

The retailer, which first opened in Abington Street in 2011, closed its long-standing high street store this week. The move adds to a string of recent vacancies on Northampton’s main shopping area, which was refurbished by West Northamptonshire Council with £5 million from the Towns Fund.

The new JD Sports outlet occupies the former Next unit on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre, doubling the size of its previous store with more than 3,300 sq. ft of retail space and an additional 14 metres of frontage. Shoppers can find brands including Nike, Adidas, The North Face, New Balance, and Jordan.

JD Sports will celebrate the opening this weekend, Saturday August 30, and Sunday August 31, with live DJs and the chance for shoppers to play the Drop Catch game to win JD gift cards.

James Air, JD’s director of group real estate and acquisitions, said: "We’re excited to be opening our bigger and better store in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre. Northampton is an important location for us, and we can’t wait to welcome shoppers into the new space."

Dan Davies, senior asset manager at Sheet Anchor Evolve, the owners of the Grosvenor Centre, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome JD into its brand-new unit at the Grosvenor Centre. Their decision to relocate within Northampton speaks volumes about the strength and growing appeal of the centre. This opening not only enhances our tenant mix but also further solidifies the Grosvenor Centre’s position as the town’s go-to retail destination.”

Earlier this year, H&M made a similar relocation from Abington Street into the Grosvenor Centre, leaving a large vacant store.

The former Wedgwood pub in Abington Street, another high-profile vacant site.

1 . JD Flagship Storefront.jpeg JD has opened in the Grosvenor Centre. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . JD Flagship Store Interiors.jpeg JD will host an opening even this weekend. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales