PICTURES: 11 admirable Northampton independents to support as we get stuck into 2025

The town is full of hard-working and passionate business owners, many of whom we are lucky to speak to and share the stories of every week at the Chronicle & Echo.

Among the hundreds we featured in 2024, we have whittled it down to just 11 who we want to give a shoutout to at the start of this new year.

From a community cafe in a hidden gem town centre shopping location, to a gift boutique that opened its second venue in 2024, be sure to continue supporting our independent businesses to see them thrive.

‘Use it or lose it’ remains an important motto no matter the time of year, as you never know what is around the corner and the extent of what businesses are contending with.

11 admirable Northampton independents to support as we get stuck into 2025 Be sure to continue supporting our town's hard-working and passionate business owners.

GF Shoetown Baker Zara Sey founded GF Shoetown Baker in January 2021 from her home in Abington, and she has flourished as a solo business owner working around her young daughters ever since. She specialises in gluten-free bakes, dabbles in vegan baking and is proud to supply to a handful of local cafes – as well as doing commissioned orders. As a gluten-free individual herself, Zara is proud that there is no risk of cross contamination and coeliacs can eat safely with no concern when it comes to her creations.

Silhouette Youth Theatre Silhouette Youth Theatre, which is currently located on the top floor of Weston Favell Shopping Centre, provides affordable and accessible opportunities for all. The business works with 48 schools and more than 350 young people every week, giving them the chance to express themselves and develop their skills. The team hopes to secure a bigger and brighter future, with fundraising underway to reach their ambitious fundraising target of £600,000 to take over half of the former Wilko unit.

The Paddock Pantry Jordan Zammit set up horsebox cafe The Paddock Pantry while on maternity leave from her job in the emergency services, and opened to the public in July 2022. She took the plunge after deciding she wanted to contribute to the Northampton community in a positive way. The business began by attending a number of events across the county, before finding its permanent home at Harlestone Firs in November 2022. Since then, the business has opened every weekend, come rain, shine, wind or snow.