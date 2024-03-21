Photographer Khandie wows crowds at Photography and Video Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton, 20 March 2024 - Khandie, a prominent figure in Northampton's photography scene, stole the spotlight at this year's Photography and Video Show held at the NEC Birmingham. The 4 day event, which drew enthusiasts and professionals alike, witnessed an overwhelming response to Khandie's talk, with attendees spilling out of the venue into standing-room-only spaces.

Khandie's captivating presentation left the audience buzzing with excitement, and the flood of positive feedback continues to pour in. Renowned for her exceptional talent behind the lens, Khandie's impact resonates not only in Northampton but also within the broader community. Having seen her working on the BBC Careerwise roadshow, covering festivals in Norway and more.

Having settled in Northampton, Khandie operates her own multi award winning studio, where she crafts stunning images that have garnered her numerous accolades. As a brand ambassador for Lensbaby USA and Analogue Wonderland, she stands at the forefront of innovation in the photography industry, but also one who believes in giving back to the community that support her.

The place was packed

Beyond her obvious commercial success, Khandie is deeply committed to sharing her expertise and passion for photography. She regularly imparts her knowledge through teaching and hosting events, enriching the local creative community. Notably, Khandie extends her dedication to Headway C.I.O. Northampton, where she teaches photography to adults facing traumatic brain injuries, offering them a transformative outlet for self-expression. Khandie proudly supplies all the photography equipment, determined to ensure all can take part. Often adapting equipment to make it more user friendly.

In addition to her community engagement, Khandie recently lent her talents to capture the spirit of International Women's Day through a series of empowering portraits at the Guildhall in Northampton to huge praise. Khandie was also featured on the BBC, using her photography to highlight the flytipping in Northampton.

Khandie's talk at the Photography and Video Show struck a chord with attendees, delivering a poignant message about achieving significant impact even within the confines of a small town. Her insights resonated deeply, inspiring aspiring photographers to dream big and make their mark on the world.

Reflecting on the event's success, Khandie expressed her gratitude to the Northampton community for their unwavering support. "Northampton has become my home and the source of my inspiration," she remarked. "To receive such overwhelming encouragement from my fellow photographer community has been just wow."