‘Phenomenal’ response to business now open in St Leonards Road, helping customers become best selves

There has been a “phenomenal” response to a new business now open in St Leonards Road, which aims to help customers become the best version of themselves.

Love Your Presence, a holistic gift shop and wellness studio founded by Mita Unalkat, opened to the public on June 3.

Mita has lived in Northampton since she was 13 years old and first set up a beauty treatment business when she finished her studies 25 years ago.

After undergoing a complete 360, Mita became a meditation facilitator and reiki practitioner – which is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing.

Mita started this venture three years ago as a mother-of-three, after going through a divorce and remarrying before having her third child.

Having moved out of the pharmaceutical industry to be a full-time mother and realising the industry was not for her, Mita was inspired to help others by her experiences with perimenopausal symptoms.

She practised reiki, meditation and worked on herself to come out the other side of what she was experiencing, and wanted to use that knowledge to help others.

The shop aims to help customers become the best version of themselves, and hopes to become a hub for wellness among the community.

Mita held stalls at fetes for two years, which was a success and encouraged her to find a premises and set up the holistic gift shop and wellness studio.

“The launch was a really exciting day,” said Mita. “And my busiest day so far, surrounded by my family and close friends.

“There was a constant flow of people, and it was heartwarming to see they were interested to find out what the shop was all about after hearing we were opening.

“The response has been phenomenal.”

Business owner Mita opening the shop for the first time on launch day.

What started as customers popping in for a browse has now turned into a “busy” time for Mita – as more and more are now booking appointments, particularly for reiki, aromatherapy and meditation.

The business owner said: “It’s going really well.”

Though Love Your Presence is an independent store, Mita collaborates with seven independent businesses and provides them a space to showcase their creations.

You can shop Kathryn Jane Jewellery, Lavanya Jewellery, Rashmi’s Artwork, Wildflowers Ali, Panth and Pindoo, Lyss and Vay Candle Co., and Kreative Sonrays in store now.

Their ethical and eco-friendly products have proved popular, especially the wildflower healing items, jewellery and candles.

Mita has also noticed that more people visit for “in depth” conversations about the work she does and how it can benefit them on their journey.

“People want to know more about what they can do to improve and connect with themselves,” she said.

“I know this shop is a niche and not for every single person, but the people who do visit have sought us out and some have come from far afield.

“People want guidance and support, and that’s what I’m here for.”

Mita admits everyday is a learning experience for her too, as she has built on her knowledge and wisdom from her customers on the practices they follow.

Looking to the future, the business owner will be working with Lorraine Lewis and The Lewis Foundation’s cancer patients.

They will be invited to come for free reiki and hand therapy sessions, as Love Your Presence wants to give back to the community.