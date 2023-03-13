Personal trainer from Northampton wins health and fitness title at SHE Awards 2023

The 6th annual SHE Awards was hosted on 8th March celebrating International Women’s day at the Prince Regent Hotel in Chigwell,

It brought together over 300 people from all over the UK, some even traveled from abroad to support their friends,

This year it was hosted by BBC radio presenter Noreen Khan who said “she loved the vibe and the fact we were celebrating real women and not celebrities makes it special”2019 Apprentice winner Carina Lepore delivered a talk on her journey and win on the Apprentice.

Manisha Morgan at the SHE Awards

Humanitarian and motivational soeaker Tulsi Vagjiani delivered a talk on this year’s international womens day theme gender equity.

The categories included Business, community, arts, health, role model, young Champion, culinary, Nutrition, volunteers, sustainable small business and warrior

The evening saw 50 people from all over the UK receive an award,

This mornings resident doctor Dr Nighat Arif was awarded an honorary award for her outstanding contribution to Women’s health.