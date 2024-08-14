Persimmon Homes extend partnership with Northampton Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Persimmon Homes have extended their support of Northampton Town Football Club for a further two years.

The partnership will see the 5-star home builder continue its sponsorship of the Persimmon Homes Away Stand.

Persimmon Homes is one of the UK’s leading 5-star housebuilders, with headquarters in York, the Group operates from 30 regional offices throughout the UK, trading under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, and Westbury Partnerships.

The developer currently has six developments in and around the Northamptonshire region; Overstone Gate and Scholars Green in Northampton, The Furlongs in Towcester, Woodland Valley in Rothwell, Glenvale Park in Wellingborough and The Hawthorns in Market Harborough.

"We’re very excited to announce the extended partnership with this great brand," said the club's Commercial Director James Corrigan.

“We have announced many new partnerships with new businesses, along with numerous contract extensions with existing clients which is great to see. The club’s brand is thriving and for brands such as Persimmon Homes to continue their relationship, it’s a great incentive for the club.

“A big thank you to Zac, Claire, and the team at Persimmon Homes for their continued support.”

Zac Hurst, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “We’re proud to be sponsoring Northampton Town Football Club for a second year as we expand our presence in the region. What we do is about so much more than just building high quality homes, it’s also about supporting the communities in and around our developments in the ways that have the most impact.

“Sport is one of the key ways in which community spirit can be fostered, so it’s a delight to be able to show our support to the club.”

To find out more about Persimmon Homes, please visit persimmonhomes.com