Persimmon Homes announces sponsorship of Towcester Town Football Club

A local housebuilder has announced its sponsorship of Towcester Town FC Under 9’s Tigers close to one of its housing developments in the town.

Persimmon Homes Midlands has supported the club as shirt sponsor – raising the developer’s profile in the area as it develops a number of new communities around Northamptonshire.

The club runs a number of junior teams offering grass roots football to local young people.

Lisa Samiotis, Towcester Town Football Club Chair said: "I would like to say a big thank you to Persimmon Homes. It’s really important for the team to have a kit for home games so this shirt sponsorship means a lot to us and to our players.”

Steve Chadwick, Persimmon Homes with Towcester Town Football Club Under 9’s Tigers

Claire Dearsley, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said:“We’re proud to be sponsoring Towcester Town FC Under 9’s Tigers as we expand our presence in the region. What we do is about so much more than just building high quality homes, it’s also about supporting the communities in and around our developments in the ways that have the most impact.

“Sport is one of the key ways in which community spirit can be fostered, so it’s a delight to be able to show our support to the club.”

To learn more about Persimmon Homes, please visit: https://www.persimmonhomes.com/