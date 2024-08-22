Perfume shop with ‘unique and niche’ concept is set to host grand opening next week in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A perfume shop, with a “unique and niche” concept that the owner believes is the first of its kind in the UK, is set to host its grand opening next week in Northampton.

It has been five months of hard work to prepare for the opening of Perfume & Chai, in Kettering Road, after the space was completely gutted and rebuilt from brick.

Rina Begum, from Perfume & Chai, says every detail has been meticulously planned and custom built to bring the vision to life.

“This isn’t just a perfume store, it’s an experience,” she said. “We’ve designed the space to be a relaxed environment where customers can sit, have a drink and sample perfumes at their leisure.”

The contemporary and modern building will be filled with the sound of soft music to create a tranquil atmosphere for clients.

The photos were taken ahead of the tables, chairs and bar stools being installed, and these will be in place ahead of the grand opening next Friday (August 30).

The founder has had a particular interest in fragrance for the past few years, and was fed up with going into shops and having to make the decision to spend lots of money after one test of a perfume.

The team hopes customers will feel relaxed to browse and leisurely test the products, while enjoying a drink, with no obligation to make a purchase.

The business is offering dupes of luxury, high-end and designer perfume brands, ranging in price from £2 to £35.

Perfume & Chai will offer both the oil-based and ordinary spray versions. Oil-based perfumes are safe and last longer on the skin.

The “long-lasting and affordable” fragrances will be available in a number of sizes, from two to 50ml, and will vary from £2 to £35.

“There’s nothing like our store,” said Rina. “Forget Northampton, there’s nothing like it in the whole of the UK. We’ll offer a contemporary vibe with a unique and niche concept. There’s something for everyone.”

The business moved into Kettering Road when the property became available, in the hope that opening in this busy part of town will attract lots of custom.