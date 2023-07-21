PDI International celebrates its third Be the Difference® Day

Our associates spent the day at Lakeland Hospice, an independent charity that provides palliative and end-of-life care, free of charge for the people in Corby and surrounding areas. The hospice does not receive any statutory funding from the NHS or the government, so all of its funding comes from the generosity of the people to assist in the care of its patients and their loved ones. The team were tasked with painting, gardening, fixing a gazebo roof and general maintenance of the hospice grounds. The team persevered in the rainy weather to achieve the best ahead of summer events planned by the hospice.

The cost-of-living crisis has forced many individuals and families into homelessness due to the rising rents, low wages, and lack of affordable housing paired with household bills and necessities rising has created a perfect storm with no end in sight. These individuals and families rely on charities such as Encompass, the Corby Homeless Project to help access emergency accommodation and food banks. Donations of necessities, including food and personal hygiene products, were donated to their residents. We donated almost 48kg of foodstuffs to the Corby Foodbank, a charity that provides short-term food crisis support to people in Corby and the surrounding villages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby Foodbank Manager, Martin Langford said, “Close to 3,500 people, including more than 1,300 children within Corby and the surrounding villages have required support over the past 12 months which in turn, equated to just over a 30% increase in people accessing our service year on year. A huge thanks to everyone at PDI International, all donations are gratefully welcomed and received and in turn, will be used to support our clients moving forward."

PDI International team at Lakeland Hospice in Corby

Donations of critical items, such as used clothing, blankets, books, and toys, were also dropped off at Cancer Research’s superstore in Corby.