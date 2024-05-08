‘Passionate’ care home manager named finalist at Dementia Care Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Susan Watson, Home Manager at HC-One’s Pytchley Court Care Home in Brixworth, Northampton, was nominated for ‘The Outstanding Contribution to Dementia Award’ by Kathryn Sygrove, Area Director at HC-One.

The award recognises the outstanding contributions individuals have made to dementia care. Susan has demonstrated that through her innovation and leadership skills, she makes a revolutionary and real difference to the lives of those living with dementia. Susan has shown that her commitment to her work creates a positive impact and outcome for those affected by dementia.

The Dementia Care Awards celebrate the outstanding practice and excellence in dementia care services across 24 different award categories. The award ceremony highlights the hard work of individuals, who work across the social care sector, and their commitment to delivering person-centred care for those living with dementia.

Home Manager Susan Watson with residents, Marion and David at Pytchley Court Care Home

Susan began her career as a Registered Nurse in 1976. Susan exemplifies understanding and passion when supporting those living with dementia. Susan joined Pytchley Court Care Home as Home Manager in December 2018.

Susan promotes person-centered care and the home hosts a ‘Dementia Chatter Café’ every week specifically aimed at supporting community carers, those living in the community with their Dementia diagnosis and their relatives. This creates a safe and comforting place for participants to meet others as well as gain the support and advice they need.

For Susan, dementia care is not the end, it is simply the beginning. Residents living at Pytchley Court truly feel at home because of Susan’s compassion, understanding and leadership.

Speaking on herself being shortlisted as a finalist, Susan Watson, commented:

Susan Watson, Home Manager at Pytchley Court Care Home

“I am delighted to have been shortlisted as a finalist of ‘The Outstanding Contribution to Dementia Award’ at the Dementia Care Awards 2024! It is a privilege to support residents at Pytchley Court to live their best life. I look forward to attending the award ceremony in June.”